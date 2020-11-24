Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: hail to the Lord of the Rings!

Several days ago, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla arrived. Gamers will quickly notice that the game makes some references to Lord of the Rings.

Fans of Assassin’s Creed were able to experience a new chapter: Valhalla. The game makes a few references to the Lord of the Rings universe and we explain all about it.

After months of waiting, Ubisoft has finally released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This time around, players can immerse themselves in the Viking Age and put themselves in Eivor’s shoes. In addition, fans can choose the gender of the character.

The new video game begins in Norway and features all the characters in search of fame and wealth. The goal is to bring Eivor and his group to England to build an encampment and destroy the enemies.

Many gamers have already jumped into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and may have noticed that it winks at the other versions. Nevertheless, it also refers to Tolkien’s trilogy: The Lord of the Rings.

Fans may well cross paths with a flagship character from The Lord of the Rings. Thus, we explain how to meet him.

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA: GOLLUM PRESENT IN THE GAME?

Gamers will be able to meet Gollum in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the hobbit who discovers a magic ring and falls under his spell. The latter is ready to do anything to keep his “precious”, even if it means killing his friends.

So, how do you meet Gollum in the video game? Fans will have to complete a task given by a Man from the North west of Grantebridge. Those familiar with The Lord of the Rings will understand that they are dealing with a character inspired by the hobbit.

In a fan video, we can indeed hear that a man is completely putting himself in Gollum’s shoes. Indeed, he repeats several times: “this bracelet is mine”. So, it’s obvious that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gave Tolkien’s universe a nice nod.

Much like Gollum, the man appears to have killed his loved ones in order to have the bracelet and become almighty. He seems completely blinded by the jewel and it looks a lot like the Hobbit. In any case, it’s a great achievement and we suspect that more easter eggs should emerge in the game.



