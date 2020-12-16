Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets update with Yule Festival

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft’s adventure game for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, won an update this Tuesday (15). It brings performance improvements to the game and also the inclusion of the Yule Festival event.

Update 1.10 fixes a number of bugs that have been plaguing players. They caused the character to crash at many points on the map and even prevented some missions from being completed. This update also brings improvements to the game’s performance on consoles.

The Yule Festival event takes the holiday festivities into the game. Players will begin to see new visitors arriving at their settlement to celebrate the date. With the event, exclusive items will also be available in the game throughout the party period.

Recently, players had nightmares about a game update. That’s because the update brought more problems than adjustments, causing the game to have, for example, a drop in frames per second in the PS5 version.

Assassin’s Creed Vallalha is now available for consoles and PCs, and you can check out the full review here on Voxel.



