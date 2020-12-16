Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gets support for Dualsense

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, the new game in the Ubisoft adventure franchise, gained support for Dualsense in its latest update. With that, players of the PS5 version will be able to enjoy the joystick news in the game.

For those who don’t know, Dualsense brings a series of features that aim to increase the immersion of players. They range from vibrations at isolated points of the control, such as greater rigidity of the triggers, which makes some actions that require the pressure of L2 and R2 difficult.

In FIFA 21, for example, as your player gets more tired and loses stamina, the R2 button, which makes the athlete run, becomes firmer, making it difficult to accelerate. In Spider-Man Mile Morales, the control vibration is positioned exactly where your cell phone is kept in your pocket.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is now available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Google Stadia and PC. And you can check out the full analysis of the game here on Voxel.



