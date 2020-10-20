Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets post-launch content video

With less than a month to go before the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next game in the series to be released on November 10, Ubisoft has unveiled a new trailer, this time focused on showing the content of the season pass and its post-launch updates. . Check it out below:

Now it’s official: whoever purchases the season pass will gain access to two expansions and a bonus mission called “The Legend of Beowulf”, which will be available at the launch of the game. The additional contents “Wrath of the Druids” and “The Siege of Paris” (Siege of Paris) arrive in our autumn and winter of 2021, respectively.

The base game will be released for PC, Google Stadia, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 10, and on November 12 for PlayStation 5. Are you looking forward to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? What did you think of the expansions? Comment below!



