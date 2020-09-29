Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets a new story trailer

Ubisoft has just released a new cinematic trailer that gives several details of the story that we will see in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The whole focus goes to Eivor and shows the connections between the Viking civilization and the order of the assassins. Watch the video:

Right from the start, one of the main things to notice is the better refinement and polish of the graphics, as the game received some criticism during the gameplay revelation. What used to be more “rough”, was touched up by the team for the story trailer. In a game that will run in 4k at 60 FPS on the Xbox Series X, improvements like these are very important.

The launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is getting closer and closer and we will continue to receive new content. The game is scheduled for November 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S and X, PC and Google Stadia. Stay tuned here on Voxel for more updates on this next big Ubisoft title.



