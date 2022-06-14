Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets a new Forgotten Saga Game Mode, the final chapter in 2022

On November 13, 2022, the Assassin’s Creed franchise will officially turn 15 years old. During all this time, many main games, side games, comics, and even several media adaptations have appeared. The 15th anniversary is not a big deal, but it seems Ubisoft wanted to start this celebration early with the 15th anniversary celebration of Assassin’s Creed today. In it, Ubisoft took a look at the legendary history of the franchise, looked into the future of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, new comics, and so on, and much more.

As for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, it was announced that the Forgotten Saga game mode will be released this summer for free. In this new game mode, One goes to Niflheim, where he participates in roguelike gameplay against the kingdom of the dead. What is perhaps most interesting is his reference to Loki’s daughter, Hel. As many people know, Loki is very important in Assassin’s Creed, so it’s possible that this game mode somehow expands the story.

In addition, Ubisoft has confirmed that the last part of the new content will be added to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla this year. After the Forgotten Saga game mode this summer, the “last chapter” will be released later this year. It doesn’t look like a full-fledged DLC, since it’s confirmed to be free, but there are a few mysteries in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that I hope can be solved in the last chapter.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.