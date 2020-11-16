Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Get a free skin pack

Among other novelties, you can turn your faithful Synin raven into a common pigeon, all thanks to one of the skins.

Synin soars the skies on his black wings, always exploring under Eivor’s command in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new production from Ubisoft Montreal. As part of the free Prime Gaming rewards, which can be obtained thanks to Amazon Prime, players will be able to see the raven in a different way. And it is that the equipment pack of the Carolingian dynasty turns this faithful creature into a common pigeon.

It is only a skin, so it does not modify more than its appearance, since it will continue to move like a crow. In addition to this is included a set of equipment, a mount, a shield, a weapon, a set of naval skins and a set of naval accessories. In order to redeem these items, you must link your Prime Gaming account with that of Ubisoft Connect (the old Uplay).

How to get the Carolingian Dynasty pack

And how can it be done? Very simple, simply enter this page and click on “get”. Then, automatically, a window will open in which you will have to log in with your Ubisoft account. Once this is done, you must authorize the link and you will automatically receive the articles.

Ubisoft Connect is a platform that tries to bring together all the company’s video games regardless of the platform you play on. Therefore, users have the opportunity to access save and cross-play options, although not all titles are supported.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. In the North American market it can also be enjoyed on Amazon Luna, the entertainment giant’s new streaming platform. The PS5 version, meanwhile, can be played as soon as the console goes on sale, on November 19 (in some markets it was launched on November 12).



