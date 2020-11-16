What do we need to do for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fast silver rolling method? The game has been out for almost a week and many players are having trouble with our in-game currency, silver. The economy balance in the game is very well maintained, there may be situations where you need silver a lot, so instead of going on missions, you can find yourself looking for silver on the left and right. You will be able to earn thousands of silver in a short time with this method that I will show you.

How quickly does silver contract in Assassins Creed Valhalla?

The shortest method of earning silver is through fishing. You can hunt two types of fish in the game. First, you get a permanent fishing rod by improving the Fish Hunt in your settlement. You can fish using this fishing rod, which is a very tedious process. Second, you can take your bow and shoot the fish out of the water to collect them. This also takes a long time and requires really good aiming ability. Instead of all these, there is a shorter fishing method.

First of all, we travel fast to the pier in Northwic city in East Anglia. After a fast travel, we enter the water right in front of us.

Here we can use our Odin Sight to see the fish in the water for a short time. There are two things we need to do in the water. First, we’re removing the entire armor set and bow above us.

Here, the main purpose of removing the armor set is to make the Eivor lighter and make the stamina use longer. Due to the weight mechanics in the game, the heavier the character, the faster its stamina is consumed. Second, we take spears in both hands. We need to unlock the Heavy Dual Wield ability to get spears in both hands. Also, getting the Auto-Loot skill will save you a lot of time. Thanks to Auto-Loot, you will be able to collect the fish you kill automatically.

When you have collected all the fish in the river, you can return to our settlement and if you want, you can go to Fish Hunt and give the missing fish, by doing this you can get valuable rewards. Or you can go to the Merchant in the settlement and sell all the fish.

We repeat this process and we have thousands of silver in a short time. Fish reappear as we return to the settlement. As the fish run out, it will be enough to return to the settlement.



