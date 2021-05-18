Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Fans Translate Vinland’s Native Language

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Access The Animus fan community, together with a group of language experts, have fully translated the Kanien’kehá: ka dialogue, spoken by the inhabitants of Vinland in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, into English.

The robust work developed by Access the Animus and Kanien’kehá: ka Onkwawén: at the Raotitióhkwa Language and Cultural Center, an institution created in 1973 to preserve the culture of Kanien’kehá: ka – practiced by the former North American Mohawk tribe -, covered both the dialogues spoken in Valhalla and the documents and equipment, it is now possible to understand the language of the NPCs and learn a little more about their traditions in the game.

The initiative is a real game changer for players, especially for fans of exploration and game planning, since in the middle of the AC Valhalla campaign, when Eivor leaves for the coastal area of ​​Vinland, all the lines and missions they lose a little rhythm due to the lack of understanding of the language spoken by the natives of the area. In this way, fans will be able to capture the reaction of the natives with the arrival of the protagonist and connect it with some of the narrative events that take place in the arc. Check out a video below with some details of the translation.

The new view on relationships in Vinland also suggests a special attention that Ubisoft gave the game, bringing surprising connections to Assassin’s Creed 3 and Assassin’s Creed Rogue, which also have significant historical links with the formation of modern continents and with the participation of tribes Native Americans in the interiorization of countries and cultural preservation.

What did you think of this translation job? Leave your opinion in the comments.