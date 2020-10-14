Assassin’s Creed Valhalla explores its features in the trailer

The title starring Eivor will go on sale next November 10 on consoles, PC and Google Stadia. There is less than a month until the new Ubisoft Montreal goes on sale.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take us to the time of the Vikings in an England devastated by internal wars. In MeriStation we have already been able to test a demo for approximately 6 hours, so we invite you to read our final impressions. Coinciding with the publication of the previews, Ubisoft has just released a new trailer that, like the crow of Eivor, flies over the territory and collects many of the news that players will find in this installment.

The fate of Eivor

Eivor (male or female character, the choice is up to the player), is the head of a clan of Vikings who decides to leave his native Norway due to lack of resources. Like other members of his people, the protagonist yearns for the glory that will lead him to Valhalla. But you also have a responsibility to find a new home. To fulfill this task he travels to England, where he intends to establish a permanent settlement.

Christians receive pagan warriors with suspicion and violence, but accustomed to Ragnar’s invasions in the past, some are aware that allying with them can provide them with what they so desire, power. After all, ninth-century England isn’t exactly known for its stability.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Google Stadia. The PlayStation 5 version will take longer in Europe, as the console will not go on sale until the 19th of that same month. However, those who acquire the title in the current generation of consoles will have the opportunity to upgrade for free to enjoy 4K resolution and 60 FPS, as well as shorter loading times.



