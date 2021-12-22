Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Expands Its Temporary Event Because Some Cannot Access

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Yule Party has been released again with problems, so Ubisoft will work on fixing the errors after the holidays. The temporary events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla coincide with the different seasons of the year and add content in the form of missions, minigames and rewards. Since launch, these festivals have brought a number of bugs and bugs, something that has not changed with the return of the Yule Holidays. Ubisoft has warned on social networks that it is aware that certain players have not been able to access, so they have promised to expand the event so that everyone can enjoy them.

“We are working to resolve an issue that prevents players from accessing the Yule Festivities. We will expand the event so that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy it. We hope we can fix it in early January due to the holidays. Thank you ”, they explained in the statement published on social networks.

Assassin’s Creed games keep adding content

Kassandra’s journey did not end in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. In fact, the French giant recently announced Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, which adds new free story arcs both in the title set in Ancient Greece and in the game starring Eivor. Not content with that, after updating Odyssey on next-gen consoles, Ubisoft has revealed that it is exploring how to implement 60fps to Assassin’s Creed Origins. For the moment, yes, they have not uncovered without adding new content.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. Viking fantasy still has several chapters to write, among which is the great expansion The Awakening of Ragnarök, in which we will play Odin himself. Ubisoft has promised more than 35 hours of gameplay in a completely new and mythological world. It will be released on March 10, 2022 at a price of 39.99 euros.