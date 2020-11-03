Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Enters Battle in Cinematic Trailer

The new Ubisoft Montreal production will go on sale next November 10 on PC, Stadia and current and new generation consoles.

Norway, 9th century AD Eivor and his clan of Vikings fight their enemies in their own territory, but the situation gets out of hand. Tired of the circumstances, they decide to undertake a trip to England, a dangerous journey to the Christian kingdoms, where they intend to settle permanently. The British kings, far from understanding each other, fight each other with a single objective in mind: to impose their power. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new work from Ubisoft Montreal, follows the wanderings of these Vikings through medieval England. Through an unpublished cinematic trailer we can discover more about the background of this story.

Reaching Valhalla is the goal of every Viking. For its doors to open wide it is necessary to die in battle with the battle ax in hand. Only then can mortals live alongside the gods. As a member of this proud people, Eivor shares those same ideals, but at the same time, it also has to worry about looking out for the rest of its compatriots. Battles are part of your DNA, which means that all conflicts are resolved by war. Thus, diplomacy will have its role in the video game.

Social sigil and hidden blade

Unlike Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey, Ubisoft has decided to introduce classic elements that had been left out. Social stealth is back, so Eivor has the option of donning his hood to go unnoticed. On the other hand, the murders with the hidden blade return, which includes the killings from different positions.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available on November 10 on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. The PS5 version will not arrive until the launch of the console, on November 19 in Spanish territory (on November 12 in the United States, Mexico, Japan, etc).



