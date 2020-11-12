Assassin’s Creed Valhalla doubled Odyssey players

Ubisoft expects the trend to continue to rise, especially thanks to the launch of the new consoles, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

It’s only been a few days since Assassin’s Creed Valhalla went on sale, a new installment in the assassin saga designed by Ubisoft Montreal. The French company has announced in a press release that the title has been released successfully, since the number of active players on launch day doubled that of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. According to the company, the forecast is that the trend “will continue as sales of the new generation of consoles increase.” Additionally, viewership and engagement on Twitch and YouTube has surpassed the records of any Ubisoft release to date.

“We are honored by the reception from players and enormously proud of what our teams have accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, building on the astonishing success of its predecessors,” said Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and CEO of Ubisoft. “In the context of COVID-19, launching Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on no less than seven platforms is an incredible achievement for all the teams involved around the world. We are excited to welcome Xbox Series X players | S and PlayStation 5 with a game that enhances the power of new hardware ”.

Unlock secret Viking tactics and helpful tips in our "Things You Didn't Know You Could Do" GamePlan feature! #AssassinsCreed Learn more: https://t.co/pj1UJwWRvT pic.twitter.com/1OpdpIQ6uY — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 11, 2020

In hostile territory

In this new title we handle Eivor, leader of the Raven Clan and Viking warrior. He leaves Norway with his group to reach new frontiers, specifically those of England. There he will build a settlement in order to establish himself permanently. However, in the 9th century, the nobles of ancient Britain fight for power, so they will ally with Eivor to achieve their purposes in the different kingdoms.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. The PS5 version will be out as soon as the new console is released, which in some markets can be enjoyed. In Spain we will have to wait until November 19.



