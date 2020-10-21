Assassin’s Creed Valhalla discovers its roadmap

Ubisoft presents the post-launch and Season Pass content of the new installment of its popular historical saga set in the Viking era.

Ubisoft has presented the post-launch content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new installment in its historical adventure saga set, this time, in the Viking era. And it will do so with two paid expansions through the Season Pass along with other free DLC and more. This is how its managers have presented it through a new trailer that you can see heading this same news.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass

Thus, those who purchase the Season Pass will receive two story expansions and an extra mission, while players who only keep the base game will receive a series of free DLC. Thus, in spring 2021 will come the first expansion with The Wrath of the Druids, in which Eivor and his people will travel to Ireland to face the Cult of the Children of Danu. This expansion will offer a completely new scenario and the possibility of conquering forts.

For its part, the second expansion will arrive in the summer of 2021 under the title of The Siege of Paris, in which the Vikings will try to take the French capital and in which historical figures such as Carlos III El Gordo will appear. Along with both expansions, those who purchase the Season Pass or purchase the Gold or Ultimate editions will have access to the exclusive mission The Legend of Beowulf, in which Eivor will have to investigate a series of mysterious murders.

On the other hand, the different free content will be distributed through four packs and will be available to all Valhalla players; the first of them will arrive at the end of this year, while the rest will be distributed between spring, summer and autumn of 2021. At the moment its contents are a mystery except for the first of them that will include the so-called Yule Festival with the mode game Plunder in the River.

Finally, Ubisoft confirms that it is already working on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour, although there is no release date at the moment.



