Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Director Released from Ubisoft

Ashraf Ismail, who confronted allegations of extramarital affairs and announced that he left his post in late June, was expelled from Ubisoft as part of the ongoing investigation. Ubisoft sent an announcement to its employees about the decision.

Ashraf Ismail, the head of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla team at Ubisoft, announced a few weeks ago that he was leaving his post. Ismail did not leave Ubisoft completely; he only left his role on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla team. In his statement, he stated that the reason for leaving the job was the problems in his personal life.

Ashraf Ismail had stated that his family and his own life were torn for a number of reasons. Ashraf Ismail, who has been charged with allegations of extramarital affair with another woman within Ubisoft, will no longer work at Ubisoft, according to an announcement by Ubisoft today. According to the announcement, Ashraf Ismail was expelled from Ubisoft.

He was fired from the company as a result of the investigation:

Ubisoft Montreal employees, the Ubisoft studio where Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was developed, encountered an announcement from the company the other day. In this announcement sent by Ubisoft, “It was decided that Ashraf should be dismissed from Ubisoft after an investigation by an external company.” statement was included.

After allegations of sexual harassment started within Ubisoft in the first weeks of this summer, the company had commissioned an external company for investigation. As for the evidence that led to Ashraf Ismail’s expulsion from Ubisoft, Ubisoft said they could not provide any details for the time being and stated that the investigation was confidential.

Ashraf Ismail has been with Ubisoft since 2009. Ashraf was also the game director of Assassin’s Creed Origins, which debuted in 2017. However, with the final decision, Ashraf Ismail was expelled from Ubisoft or exited from the company in different ways; He became the last name on a list that included top executives.

Ubisoft stated in the announcement that only the manager and the persons involved in the investigation obtained information before or during the investigation. The company added that if an investigation results in dismissal, the relevant teams and departments will be informed about the decision.



