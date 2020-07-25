Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Differences from Odyssey

The new game in the saga follows the same path started in Origins, but it presents structural differences compared to the previous ones.

9th century A.D. These are the last years of the so-called High Middle Ages, a turbulent period in the British Isles. After the two installments set in the classical world, the assassins saga advances almost a millennium in time. Eivor, protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is the leader of his clan, a warrior who lives in his native Norway until he decides to undertake the adventure along with other members of his faction. They take the boats in search of a new home, a place where they can settle permanently. However, a hostile reception awaits them in England, as Christian monarchs struggle to spread their influence over the neighboring kingdoms.

That a group of strangers disembarks with their battle axes in their hands does not precisely awaken the confidence of the people who live on the island, rather the opposite. The invaders will be greeted with weapons raised, for which they will have to fight a bloody war, forge political alliances and survive for the good of their clan. Meanwhile, Eivor faces his own inner demons, the dark secrets that are debated to go outside. Beyond the glory and death of his enemies, a greater objective stands, although to fulfill it perhaps I suppose to sacrifice everything. Like Kassandra, Alexios and Bayek of Siwa, the blood of homo sapiens divinus runs through his veins, giving him certain supernatural abilities, but not god status.

The new production of Ubisoft Montreal, like Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, travels along the paths of the role. The game takes place in an open world of enormous proportions. Although at first it was said that the map would not be as wide as that of the delivery starring Alexios and Kassandra, the truth is that shortly afterwards the opposite was said.

In a game of this size, it is difficult to know to what extent all the news has been revealed, because the previews and impressions focus on specific parts of the video game. The evolution (or the lack of it) can be analyzed when all these systems have been unlocked, although we already have enough information to trace the differences with the previous installment, as well as to highlight some of the unpublished elements that we can enjoy



