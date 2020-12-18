Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Debuts Season of the Yule

Ubisoft will add a new game mode in a later update, which will be released in February 2021. Ubisoft has confirmed that the first season of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available for free to all players.

The Season of the Yule, heavily focused on the winter festivities, will last three months and will offer additional narrative content, as well as various in-game events. New challenges and rewards await us at the Yule Holidays. In addition, the French company has revealed that it works on an unreleased game mode, which will be published in the February 2021 update.

According to the press release, the different seasons will serve to expand post-launch content over the next year. These novelties will be focused on the gameplay and the evolution of the world. Until January 7, users will be able to enjoy and participate in the festivities of the Yule Festival, which takes place in a special area of ​​the settlement. This is the winter solstice celebration, which introduces a new drinking contest, archery contest, no-gun fighting tournament, and two new Settlement character missions. Among the rewards are a new set of equipment, decorations for the settlement, etc.

How to access the Yule Parties

The requirement to access this event is to have arrived in England and have completed one of the first two story arcs, Cambridgeshire or Leicestershite. It will be activated automatically when visiting the settlement. These are the main novelties that will be added from February, still within the framework of the Yule Season.

River Raids – A new game mode that takes advantage of the core raiding mechanics to deliver a dynamic, challenging and fully replayable experience. Since these battles rely heavily on recruited Jomsvikings, players will be able to hire their friends’ warriors to take on an entire crew. In this game mode there will be looting with different levels of difficulty, in which the risk will be even higher.

The Ranks of the Jomsvikings: In the Season of the Yule there will be an update that will allow the Jomsvikings to gain experience and rank up; the higher this is, the more silver players will earn when other users recruit their warriors.

New skills and additional rewards.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



