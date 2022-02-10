Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök | We Have Seen It And We Tell You Everything

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ubisoft has shown some of the main systems of the game, which introduces novelties at the playable level. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s second year of post-launch content includes the most ambitious expansion in the series’ history. The Dawn of Ragnarök immerses us in Norse mythology and allows us to embody the Viking god Odin. Ubisoft has invited FreeGameTips to an event in which some of the playable foundations of the adventure have been presented. In addition, we have had the opportunity to interview director Georgi Popov, who has brought us closer to the studio’s vision of this extension of history.

Eivor, protagonist of the main title, drinks a potion and falls into a deep torpor. Memories of a distant past are drawn in his dreams. Odin, a god to men, was an Isu in Assassin’s Creed mythology itself. Dawn of Ragnarök explores this legendary story, in which Odin embarks on a desperate quest to rescue his son Balder, captured by a powerful enemy. The kingdom of Svartálfaheim is as beautiful as it is dangerous, but Odin must face all these challenges if he wants to get out of the situation.

In the demo that Ubisoft has presented, the protagonist finds the exiled dwarves, who had to leave their home when the forces of Muspelheim and Jotunheim invaded his kingdom. Inside the shelter, he discovers that Glod, one of the title’s main antagonists, is searching for a powerful artifact, and that he uses slave labor to do so. Not surprisingly, the invasion and its aftermath nourishes not only the main plot, but also the short stories of the characters who live in the kingdom. The mission continues and the developers introduce the new powers, one of the crucial elements of this expansion.

One step forward: the powers of Odin

Both The Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris were continuation products from the base game. Dawn of Ragnarök goes further and implements completely new systems. As Popov has explained, Odin’s supernatural powers are not channeled through the standard skill tree, but through an artifact called the Hughr Grip (in Spanish, Arrancahugr). “The previous powers were fueled by adrenaline” and were obtained and improved when Eivor found Books of Knowledge, in order to create “the build itself”, he recalls.

On the contrary, according to the director, the new powers are discovered within the world: “They will acquire the abilities of the enemies and use them against them.” Another interesting novelty is that it is also possible to use the skills on the scenarios in order to change the rules of the game. “What we wanted to achieve with this system is for players to get involved in the world, to look at the locations” and think of a strategy.

Some of these abilities were revealed from the first trailer: Odin has the potential to turn into a raven and assassinate from the sky, but he can also make enemies rise and become allies, in his personal army. The magna’s flame-infused skin gives her the opportunity to walk on lava without burning, while his magical arrows allow her to teleport.

One question we’ve been asking ourselves is how we can improve powers. The director tells us that the enemies release mystical fragments, which the blacksmith deals with in order to strengthen the aforementioned artifact. “These shards can be used in blacksmithing to enhance the Hughr Grip by selecting individual powers and giving them small buffs.” Of course, it is not enough just with the fragments, there are other materials necessary to make these improvements. Siliceous is produced in the dwarf facilities, a material that will have to be collected.

“For example, you may have seen in the initial demo that we had enough raven feathers as well as siliceous to enhance the raven kill ability, which allows us to perform kills when the power is active.” Another option is to update the Power of Jötunheim, the one that allows us to teleport between two points. If you have enough siliceous shards and pieces you can upgrade the skill and directly kill enemies while teleporting. “This gives our players the option to decide” and to “customize” the abilities, so that “new opportunities” can be taken advantage of.