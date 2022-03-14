Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök Offers Its Free BSO In Streaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The expansion introduces new musical pieces composed by Stephania Economuo, who has previously worked with Ubisoft. Ubisoft Sofía has just released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, a major expansion that continues to delve into the Viking universe and its mythology. The title adds new musical themes, written by composer Stephanie Economuo, which can now be heard for free on streaming platforms. Ubisoft itself has announced it on its social networks.

When Balder is kidnapped by Surtr, leader of the Muspelian forces and instigator of Ragnarök, Odin has no choice but to follow in his footsteps and go to the kingdom of the dwarves to rescue him. His nemesis has invaded the place and has deployed his troops in all strategic locations, for which the dwarves have been forced to hide underground, in shelters. Havi may be powerful, but he’ll need all the help he can get to face the enemy.

New powers

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, the protagonist has an artifact known as Arrancahugr, which gives him the power to absorb the abilities of enemies. This gameplay translates into an unprecedented power system that is channeled through the hugr bar. For a limited time, Odin transforms into a raven, walking on lava and blending in with the enemy.

The expansion follows the events of the mythological stories of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It is for sale on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia as a stand-alone DLC, so it cannot be purchased together with any season pass. From Ubisoft they assure that this content marks the beginning of the roadmap of the second year of the post-launch, although they have not detailed whether or not there will be more story extensions. Your sales success precedes you.