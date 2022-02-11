Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök Is Shown In Extensive Gameplay

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The new expansion of the video game puts us in the shoes of Odin, on a desperate mission to recover his son Balder. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s post-launch plan has rolled out its second year of content, including the new Dawn of Ragnarök expansion. Ubisoft has published a new explanatory trailer (above these lines) detailing the main features of this story expansion, which introduces a new adventure within the mythological universe of the saga. Odin must embark on a dangerous adventure in the world of the dwarves, Svartálfaheim.

The plot line follows the events that we already saw in the mythological sections of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Odin searches for his son, kidnapped by the forces of the evil Surtr. The Norse god will master five new powers seeking revenge on him. It is a new system that works through a mysterious artifact, and that will allow the player to transform into a raven or walk on lava. These skills can be used both in combat and in the world, which adds a more strategic aspect.

What will Eivor’s role be?

Eivor’s Viking epic won’t develop too much in Ragnarök’s Awakening. This has been recognized by the director Georgi Popov in an interview with FreeGameTips, where he has confirmed that the section starring this character will be reduced to a very short segment. Yes, there will be more information about it, but the creative has stated that the player should not expect great revelations. The focus of this expansion is the plot that takes place in the mythological world with Odin and the rest of his allies and villains.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ragnarök Awakening will not be sold within a season pass, but will be purchased separately at a price of 39.99 euros. It will be out on March 10 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.