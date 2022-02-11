Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök Details Its Own Skill System

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: This system works autonomously from the powers of the base game; Ubisoft details how it is. The next expansion for Assassin’s Creed Vallhalla is defined as the most ambitious of the saga. Although it is linked to the story of Eivor, it offers more than 35 hours with Odin as the protagonist. This ambition has carried over to the gameplay as well, as Ubisoft Sofia has designed a completely new power system, which works in parallel to the skill system of the original title. In an interview with FreeGameTips, Georgi Popov, director of The Dawn of Ragnarök, has brought us closer to its operation.

This is how the Powers of Odin work

Odin’s powers allow the character to transform into a raven, walk on lava, control enemies or teleport from one point to another using arrows and special targets, among others. The artifact Hughr Grip (Arracahughr) is the one that channels the powers. Instead of using adrenaline and Books of Knowledge (like the original powers), the abilities have a Hughr bar, which is obtained from enemies.

“What we wanted to achieve with this system is for players to get involved in the world, to observe the locations” to think of a strategy, the director commented. In total, five powers that can be customized and upgraded. Mystic shards and siliceous pieces are some of the components that give us the opportunity to select individual powers and provide them with small improvements.

“When you defeat an enemy you get Hughr and the bars fill up. Users can use it when they have a full bar, similar to the way adrenaline works.” Ubisoft ensures that the powers will give us strategic opportunities and different options when it comes to tackling the adventure.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök will be released on March 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia.