Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Cover Area and Patch Details

Developer company Ubisoft shared the details of the first day patch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which will be presented to the players next week. As part of the update, bug fixes and performance improvements, localized sound packs and Codex will be added to the game.

Game developer and publisher Ubisoft announced Valhalla, the latest game in the Assassin’s Creed series, earlier this year. This time, the 12th big game of the series, which will take us to the Viking era, will finally be presented to the players next week. Prior to this, Ubisoft shared an article about the first day patch of the highly anticipated game.

Unlike AAA games that have been released recently, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comes with a file size of 45 GB, which is reasonable on both PC and console and next-generation consoles. Day one patch fixes some bugs and performance issues as well as includes localized sound packs and Codex (Animus Database).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update notes:

Game improvements

Fine tuning has been done to balance the game.

Various issues related to the mission were addressed.

Enhanced performance and stability.

Various bug fixes.

Content

Additional localized sound packs have been added. Availability varies by region.

Codex: We’re excited to announce that the beloved Animus Database will be returning as “Codex” with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Codex has two parts: Database and Tutorials.

Database

The database provides information about the world and its people.

Tutorials

Tutorials provide insights into everything you’ve learned so far.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, equipped with impressive visuals and breathtaking atmospheres; It will be playable on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and Google Stadia platforms on November 10, 2020. By clicking the link here, you can access the game’s Epic Games page, learn more about the game and purchase the game.



