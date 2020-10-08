Assassin’s Creed Valhalla confirms space on Xbox

The new Ubisoft Montreal production will go on sale next November on current and next-gen consoles, PC and Stadia.

The legacy of the Vikings extended beyond the Norse world. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft Montreal’s newest work, is just a month away from hitting the market. The development team works to complete the project, and in the meantime, the information has already started to come out. Once again, the Microsoft Store has informed in advance about the weight that the video game will have on the hard drive, at least in its version for Microsoft consoles. According to this data, they will be approximately 50.01 GB, a size in the line of other contemporary triple A games.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, we handle Eivor, the leader of one of the Norwegian clans who comes to the British Isles in search of permanent settlement. Players have the opportunity to choose the male or female version of the protagonist (and also toggle between one and the other, as both are canonical). Unsurprisingly, his arrival in Britain does not go unnoticed, especially at such a delicate moment in the history of Christendom. In the ninth century AD, the kings of Britain fight for hegemony. Thus, they do not hesitate to ally with the invading foreigners in order to subdue other suitors to the crown.

Xbox Series X / S Launch Game

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was scheduled for November 17, but Ubisoft decided to advance the release date to reach the premiere of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S (November 10), Microsoft’s next-generation consoles in time. That same day it will also debut on PlayStation 4, PC and Google Stadia. PlayStation 5 players will have to wait until November 19, unless they are in one of the territories in which it is marketed as of November 12.

It is already confirmed that all new generation consoles will benefit from some graphical improvements, such as the possibility of setting it to 4K resolution. As if that weren’t enough, it will work at 60 fps.



