Assassin’s Creed Valhalla confirmed 4K at 60 FPS

Even though Ubisoft couldn’t commit to this combo at first, it is now confirmed that it did, 60 frames per second in Ultra HD.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at 60 images per second also in 4K resolution on Xbox Series X. The combo desired by fans will be a reality in the next-generation version of Microsoft’s most powerful console, Ubisoft has confirmed after sowing doubts with its statements of this summer, when they only assured that it would run “at 30 FPS minimum”.

The video game, which has brought its release date forward one week on all platforms until November 10 to coincide with the Xbox Series premiere, confirms the commitment to offer the highest refresh rate in the highest possible resolution of the American console .

Seal “Optimized for Xbox Series X | S”

With regard to Xbox Series S, data on its rate of images per second has not been disclosed, but the French developer confirms that Xbox Series will benefit from the advantages of “Optimized for Xbox Series X | S”. Apart from Smart Delivery, which will allow you to buy the game only once and use it in the current or new generation, this version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have better density, higher quality in the shadows and high resolution textures.

The Xbox Series SSD memory will enable blazing-fast load times through Xbox Velocity Architecture technology. Finally, Direct Storage for faster transitions and cross-save between different Xbox generations.

Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X will hit stores this November 10 at a price of 299 euros and 499 euros, respectively. In this article we review all their differences. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, like Watch Dogs Legion, will come out that same day, accompanying the machine in stores; the second will have the current generation version ready a few weeks before.

We recall that this September 10 a new Ubisoft Forward will be held with “surprises” and news related to the company’s game catalog.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is coming worldwide for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS4, PC (Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), Google Stadia, and UPLAY on November 10. The PlayStation 5 version will be available as soon as the machine goes on sale.



