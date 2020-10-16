Assassin’s Creed Valhalla completes development

Ubisoft confirms that the development of its new title has already finished and is preparing to arrive in November on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia and PS5.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new installment of the popular saga of adventure and historical action set this time in the Viking era, has already completed its development and is preparing to land on November 10 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia, while on PS5 it will be launched on November 12, although in Spain we will not be able to play this version until the launch of the console on the 19th of the same month. Be that as it may, the new Assassin’s Creed is now ready to hit stores and has already entered the gold phase; This was announced by Ubisoft through its official channels.

Live your own Viking adventure with Eivor

Thus, this new installment of the popular Ubisoft franchise will take us to a context still unexplored in the saga, such as the Viking era; And it is that in the skin of Eivor (either in its female or male version), we will have to lead our people against the English armies, gaining ground and building our own settlements.

In addition, this time much emphasis has been placed on combat and its multiple variables, with the possibility of developing the most implacable techniques through a multitude of weapons of the time, including the mythical hidden blade. And it is that according to its official synopsis, we will put ourselves “in the shoes of Eivor to lead your own clan from the frigid moors of Norway to a new home in the lush fields of 9th century England. Establish your settlement, conquer that hostile land at any cost and earn a place in Valhalla. ”

“The England of the Viking era is a fractured nation, plagued by vile feudal lords and kingdoms at war, but under that chaos lies a rich and untamed land that awaits someone to conquer it,” say those responsible. Check out our final impressions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ahead of its final release.



