Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Complete trophy list of the game

Ubisoft released the official Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trophy list, promising dozens of hours for the 100% game to be completed. The title will feature 51 trophies, 35 of which are bronze, 14 of silver, 1 of gold and 1 of platinum, which involve performing some skill activities, exploring the map, collecting items and progressing the campaign.

As with the latest Assassin’s Creed, players will have to spend a lot of game time to reach the platinum trophy, having to visit each location on the map not only to fully unlock it, but also to hunt for side activities and items scattered across the Nordic lands. . Fortunately, the objectives do not appear to be difficult, only laborious. You can check here the complete list of trophies for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

So far, it is not possible to know if there will be losable trophies, since it has not yet been revealed how the dynamics between the various actions of the game will occur, but if you follow the path of Odyssey and Origins, everything can be achieved in just one run. , without needing to experience a future NG + or even reject the entire campaign.

As gamers are already aware, the trophy lists contain countless spoilers, so for those who want to know more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and see what awaits on PS4 and PS5, just visit the Exophase website to check out more details.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10 for the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC, and on November 12 for the PS5.



