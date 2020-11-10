Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Complete Guide: Walktrough

We bring you the complete guide to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with all the main missions, collectibles location, world events, weapons and more.

We already have in our hands the latest installment of Ubisoft: Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. By now you will have read our review of the title and will be eager to pick up the ax and start the battle. Regardless of the platform you have chosen to embark on the Viking adventure (available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series and Stadia), we are here to accompany you on your journey. Dozens of hours await us full of epic and bloody battles, stealth killings when the enemy outnumber us and delve into the history of the Vikings. We will review how to face the main missions by doing a walkthrough, the collectibles available and everything you need to get platinum on PS4 and PS5. So get your war paint ready, because we’re going to sea, Vikings!

Main story walkthrough

In this section we are going to detail each of the missions that we will have to carry out to complete Bond of Honor, the main mission of Eivor and company. Of course, we can intersperse it with other activities that we will break down in another section, such as the drinking challenges, looting and fishing. As in previous installments of the saga, we can choose whether to focus solely on the mission we are dealing with here (and thus significantly reduce the hours to invest in the title) or entertain ourselves with world events and the search for collectibles.

Of course, once Bond of Honor is finished, we can dedicate ourselves to the rest of the content that the title offers us, if we prefer. It is your choice. Either way, if you’re up for it, grab your mug of beer hard and sing your lungs out, because we’re off!

Activities

In this section we are going to discuss the different events that can take place in the settlement, the Watchtowers, the looting, the Orlog dice game, the fishing and of course the drinking challenges. Come on, the daily routine that every good Viking should follow to stay in tip-top shape. If you want to make the most of these activities, we invite you to continue reading our guide.

Collectibles

In a world as extensive as the one offered by the title, a good number of collectibles could not be missing that all completists will surely enjoy. In this section we are going to detail each one of them, so that you do not miss any and you can get platinum without many problems. Categorized into artifacts, riches, and mysteries, there are a total of 19 types of collectibles scattered throughout the title map.



