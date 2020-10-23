Assassin’s Creed Valhalla collaborates with Reebok

Reebook and Ubisoft collaborate to offer various models of sneakers and other products related to the video game.

If you want a pair of sneakers to match those of Cyberpunk 2077, maybe it’s time to stop and check out the products that Reebok has made in collaboration with Ubisoft. The French company has announced a collaboration agreement with the sportswear company to manufacture and market a series of products inspired by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the new video game developed by the Montreal studios. According to the press release, this agreement has crystallized in the development of a capsule collection that includes sports shoes, clothing and accessories inspired by this Viking production.

The three models of sneakers

Zig Kinetica (€ 119.95): The design of the Zig Kinetica x Assassin’s Creed Valhalla combines a black breathable mesh upper with the famous aquamarine green zigzag soles with energy return system. As a tribute to Viking fantasy, this model also introduces the symbol of Synin, a raven from Norse mythology that helps Eivor, the protagonist of the video game.

Club C Revenge (€ 89.95): Club C Revenge have a simple design, although Ubisoft describes it as “versatile”. Its upper part is made of soft brown leather, with touches of aquamarine green and black; on the heel, the outline of the shoe shows two twin battle axes, one of the most iconic symbols of the Viking people.

Classic Leather Legacy (€ 89.95): Featuring a cool gray upper with hints of aqua green and turquoise green, the Classic Leather Legacy x Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a retro design inspired by the running lifestyle. They also have the raven symbol engraved on them.

In addition to footwear, the collection also includes two hooded sweatshirts (€ 64.95 each), a cap (€ 27.95) and matching socks (€ 14.95). In all these pieces some of the aforementioned Viking symbols appear, as well as the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla x Reebok logo. The products will be available in the official store from November 7, although they will arrive at some points of sale on November 11.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PC, and Google Stadia. It will also be available on PS5 on November 19.



