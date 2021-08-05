Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Can Receive Old Character [SPOILER]

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Information released by an insider known as J0nathan may have revealed the return of an important name within the Assassin’s Creed universe in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The data has not yet been confirmed by Ubisoft, but in case you want to keep the surprise if everything ends up proving real at some point DO NOT read what is after the video.

Return of Kassandra

A series of dialogues found in the game’s codes reveal that Kassandra may encounter Eivor on a mission to the Scottish Isles, as he will be informed that Randvi has been seen causing trouble on the Isle of Skye. As some fans suggest that the protagonist of Odyssey is similar to Randvi, Ubisoft may have bought this idea and would make this point become the cue for the meeting.

It is worth remembering that, at the end of the Odyssey, Kassandra obtains the magic wand from Hermes that makes her stay young for two thousand years, which would make this meeting something totally possible.

