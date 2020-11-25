Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Breviary of Broken Hearts

We explain how to complete Old Wounds, Childhood Love, Kidnapped, Round and Round in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at 100% to get Platinum

We started a new saga in England, specifically in Essexe. Again, decisions will fall on Eivor’s shoulders that, in normal situations, he shouldn’t make. For this reason, and as part of this complete guide, we detail how to complete 100% Breviary of Broken Hearts.

An unusual proposition

Birstan won’t be at the Colchester alderman’s house, but we can talk to his wife Estrid by going up the stairs at the bottom right. About 700 meters to the west we will find a series of items to investigate to discover the whereabouts of Birstan: horse carcasses, footprints in the grass, food remains and the remains of a hunting party. We will locate all these scenes with ease thanks to the sight of Odin. A few meters to the southeast will be our objective fighting against wild animals. After protecting him, a cinematic will take place and we will follow him back to the city.

Once the conversation starts, we must decide between a series of dialogue options. Our answers will not influence the plot. After following Birstan and the cinematic below, we will have finished the mission.

Old wounds

Estrid will be at the Colchester Market. We will follow her to the brothel in the area. When entering the brothel there will be a cinematic with Rollo and, afterwards, we will have to protect him and talk to him again. Our next stop will be Rollo’s camp, where we will have to investigate in search of a traitor.

For this we will have to talk with the members present and inspect the meat and red flowers in the area. We will come to the conclusion that Gelhrid is the traitor. If we flag the wrong person as a traitor, Estrid will be seriously injured later on.

The Danes to be rescued next are about 500 meters to the southeast. After opening both cages we will have to eliminate the camp and all the soldiers that are in it. When we’ve cleared the area, we can end the mission.



