Assassin’s Creed Valhalla breaks records

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has become the biggest release in the history of the series. The title, available on both the previous and the new generation of consoles, has sold more units in its first week than any other Assassin’s Creed, including the debut with more players on PC for Ubisoft to date.

The French firm has expressed in a statement its joy at knowing these data, which also place Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as one of the best valued by critics and players, but above all, its commercial performance in these first seven days on sale stands out. No Assassin’s Creed has sold so much in such a short time. Its availability on PS4, Xbox One and PC, added to the free update to Xbox Series X | S and PS5 within each ecosystem, and the Google Stadia version, result in a major success for the series, which continues on the path of the RPG.

“We are really delighted with the enthusiastic response from the players and we want to thank the fans for their continued support. Delivering this game in the midst of a global pandemic was a real feat for our teams and it’s great to see players enjoying the game so much, ”says Julien Laferrière, producer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. “The launch is just the beginning and we have solid content plans for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that will keep players immersed in its epic Viking saga for a long time,” he anticipates, as usual in the series.

All in all, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players have already covered more than 4 million kilometers, built settlements on more than 55 million buildings unlocked since launch, and participated in more than 3.5 million Orlog games with victory so far. , among other features like 1.8 million wins in the drinking game.

Ubisoft Montreal’s title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, can be found on the Xbox Series X | S family of consoles, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna. You can read our analysis here.



