Assassin’s Creed Valhalla announced on November 10

Ubisoft moves the date to coincide with the launch of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s new consoles.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla slightly modifies its launch date. This has been announced by Ubisoft in a press release in which it has confirmed that its Vikings title will be available from November 10 (before, November 17) on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS4, PC (Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), Google Stadia and UPLAY. The PlayStation 5 version will be available as soon as the machine goes on sale, but Sony has yet to reveal its release date.

As planned, the title will be intergenerational and will offer advantages in the new systems. “We are excited to announce that players will be able to discover Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sooner than expected! We really want the world to see how the work we have been creating for three years comes to life on all platforms, including the next generation Xbox Series X consoles | Yes, on November 10, ”says Julien Laferrière, producer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. According to the French company, the game will run on Microsoft’s most powerful console at 60 fps, with 4K resolution.

Refined for the new generation

The game will also improve other aspects such as textures or the quality of shadows. You will also benefit from one of the most important aspects that the new generation of consoles will introduce, the faster loading times. Thanks to SSD technology, upcoming consoles will virtually eliminate loading times. Those who purchase the game in the current generation will be able to update for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. This last platform makes use of Smart Delivery, a technology created by Microsoft to facilitate this transition.



