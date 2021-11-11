Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: All What’s New In Patch 1.4.0

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The game welcomes the Tombs of the Fallen and a new festival, an event that takes place for a limited time. The age of the Vikings has not yet come to an end, at least in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which continues to receive content. As leaked and later confirmed, Tombs of the Fallen is added as one of the game’s most prominent new features. It is a free content that has arrived around the same time as the Oskoreia Festivities: Odin’s Wild Hunt, a temporary event that starts today November 11 and will end on December 2.

During these festivities, players will have the opportunity to enjoy new missions and challenges. Patch 1.4.0, now available on all platforms, also features numerous improvements and fixes. And how much does it weigh? Ubisoft has also detailed it:

Xbox Series X | S: 25 GB

Xbox One: 20 GB

PlayStation 5: 6.75 GB

PlayStation 4: 4.55 GB

PC: 20.31 GB

This is everything that is included in patch 1.4.0

New content

Tombs of the fallen

Four puzzle-centric tombs await discovery across England. Who mentioned the Odin rune?

Unlock two new trophies or achievements by completing one and three Tombs of the Fallen, respectively.

Access Requirements: This content is unlocked in the settlement during the main story.

Oskoreia Festivities: Odin’s Wild Hunt

Available from November 11 to December 2.

New missions and activities including horse riding and a tournament against spirits.

Creepy new rewards.

Access Requirements: To participate in the Oskoreia Feasts, players will need to arrive in England and complete one of the first two story arcs (Cambridgeshire or Leicestershire), as well as have a Tier 2 settlement.

New habilities

Perfect Deflection – Deflects Top Left / L1 / Q Button at the last moment to deal bonus damage to the attacker.

Dodge and Roll Mastery: Add a Hidden Blade attack when performing Dodge and Roll.

Improved Bow Stun Finisher: Initiating the Bow Stun Finisher will fire arrows at all stunned enemies in sight.