Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: 6 things you don’t want to miss!

From meeting a man with an ax sticking out of his head to hunting down the legendary Excalibur, there are plenty of secrets to uncover in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is a great game … Indeed, the Viking saga spans all of Anglo-Saxon England! But that’s not all ! The story itself lasts about 70 hours …

So, according to the biggest players, this is one of the best entries in the Assassin’s Creed franchise! In fact, most gamers say they are “happy to spend so much time”! And for good reason …

The story itself takes place in some interesting places – so many Saxon puppet kings to set up on thrones, so little time – and it can be easy to get carried away by the drama of it all. However, the world of Valhalla is full of very interesting encounters, treasured collectibles and fun things to do …

TOP 6 THINGS NOT TO MISS IN NEW ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

Collect the Legendary Treasures of Britain to Make Excalibur Yours: One aspect of the Assasin’s Creed game that deserves special mention is the Treasures of Britain Mysteries. On your map, these are small doors with anchors. If you find all of these tablets, then you can unlock the legendary Excalibur Blade, one of the most powerful weapons in the game.

Investigate Animus anomalies and mix up the past and the present! Identified by a triangle icon on your map, so click on it to fix issues in the Layla space-time continuum.

Build Valka’s Hut and unlock Asgard’s Quest Arc! Indeed, Valka is the seer of the clan. She is also your friend and confidante. It also turns out that building Valka’s hut unlocks a questline that takes you to Asgard!

Another tip in this new Assassin’s Creed: Raid supplies to build your colony! For that, stop in military camps, bandits and abbeys and get ready to kill the soldiers while setting fire to the thatched roofs. These raids serve a purpose other than pure chaos. This is the best way to find the supplies you need to build the buildings in your colony. Look for the gold barrel icons on your map and hit the abbeys for the best things.

And finally, find tattoo designs, armor sets and Roman artifacts all over England! As a true fearful dregnr (warrior) he gets you tattoos! You can buy tattoo designs in stores, but you can also find cool designs in nature by catching flying papers in the air. When you get close to them, they fly away, so you have to chase them afterwards.



