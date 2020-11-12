Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: 5 configurations to run!

Running a game like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PC is possible! But for that, you need a very precise configuration.

To the delight of license fans, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is therefore coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. But to hope for good quality on this last medium, it will have to be updated!

No, you’re not dreaming, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is finally making its long-awaited entry to shelves. Fans of the license couldn’t wait any longer!

Play as Eivor, a glorious Viking warrior, ready to do anything to conquer England. Raids and frenzied battles, the people of the North creak their ax.

But rest assured, our new hero also has the famous secret blade … The conflict between the Assassins and the Templars continues.

Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla therefore turns out to be a pretty greedy game. That was to be expected !

Discover the 5 best configurations on PC!

RUN ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA ON PC

Offered by Cowcotland, discover the best configurations to hope to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in good conditions.

For 1080p 30 FPS Low, you therefore need an ADM Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 processor and 8 GB of RAM. It will then be necessary to switch to an AMD Ryzen 7 1700 or Intel i7-6700 processor for 60 FPS High and an ADM Ryzen 5 3600X or INtel i7-8700K for 60 FPS.

Regarding the high level of quality above, we then go to very heavy! For 1440p 60 FPS or 4K 30 FPS, you will therefore need the last configuration, but with 16 GB of RAM.

And there it should be fine! Ready? So go for it and explore the universe, gameplay and settings of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game has some great surprises in store …



