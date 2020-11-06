Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, 4K, 60 fps, X Series no

While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla does not reach our consoles and computers, Ubisoft and Microsoft today unveiled a new gameplay trailer for the newest chapter in the main series, highlighting the excellent performance achieved on the Xbox Series X! Check out:

Over a little over 9 minutes of video, we can marvel at the adventure running at a stable 60 fps, supporting up to 4K resolution for those who have good monitors or TVs at home!

The game’s launch is scheduled for November 10 on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with the new generation versions arriving on November 12 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S. What did you think of the new video? Do you plan to buy the game? Comment below!



