Assassin’s Creed: Ubisoft Announces “Holiday Stream” for Tomorrow

Tomorrow, June 14, Ubisoft will host a “Live Broadcast of Assassin’s Creed Celebration Livestream” in an announcement that may signal the upcoming announcement of Assassin’s Creed Infinity — last year it was confirmed that its upcoming game is in development.

Ubisoft did not give any hints regarding the content of the live broadcasts or even the execution time. Instead, the tweet simply reads, “Join us tomorrow as we celebrate Assassin’s Creed!”

The broadcast will take place on the Ubisoft channel on YouTube and Twitch at 9:00 Pacific time / 18:00 Central European time.

Join us tomorrow as we celebrate Assassin’s Creed!

It is reported that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will become an online platform that will evolve over time and will include many historical settings – in fact, GTA Online or Fortnite for the series. Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity is indeed in development after details leaked at the end of 2021, but otherwise revealed little about the project.

The last game in this series was Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, released back in 2020. Its last major addition was the expansion Dawn of Ragnarok, which apparently completed the development of the game.

Ubisoft’s live broadcast comes right after several major presentations, including Sunday’s Xbox+ Bethesda Showcase featuring Starfield and other major releases. Later today, Capcom will host its own live stream, which is expected to include Resident Evil 4 Remake and other upcoming games.

Kat Bailey is a senior news editor at IGN, as well as co—host of the Nintendo voice chat. Any advice? Send her a private message to @the_katbot.