Assassins Creed: The Ezio Collection, Analysis Nintendo Switch

Assassins Creed: We travel everywhere with the most remembered assassin of the saga thanks to the Ezio Collection for Switch. “My name is Ezio Auditore da Firenze and, like my father, I am a murderer”

There are those who like it, there are those who don’t like it, there are those who adore it and those who hate it, but there can be no doubt that the Assassin’s Creed saga is one of the great franchises that the video game has given in recent generations. The first AC arrived in that distant 2007, the first year of life of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It was one of those titles that demonstrate a generational leap and the possibilities of the new consoles by showing us an open world full of NPCs moving and talking .

The second AC confirmed that Ubisoft had a real goose that lays the golden eggs on its hands, and although it has overexploited it at times, it always manages to bring it back to the fold and show why an Assassin’s Creed is always fascinating.

With more than 20 deliveries between episodes, remasters, spin offs, mobile games and ports, in AC we have visited the Jerusalem of the Second Crusade, the Egypt of the Pharaohs, the Paris of Terror, the London of Jack the Ripper, the Caribbean of the pirates, the Northern lands of the Vikings… We have been to many places and times, with Altair, with Connor Kenway, with Aveline de Grandpré or the Frye brothers, but there is always one that we remember. Because Assassin’s Creed 2, the Florence of the Renaissance, of Da Vinci, of the Borgias and its protagonist, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, are for many the best Assassin’s Creed and protagonist that the series has ever had. And we remember that with the new port of the saga, the Ezio trilogy direct to Nintendo Switch.

Florence, 1476

Protagonist of no less than four games in the saga that also came out in just three years, Ezio made a deep impression on fans because we were by his side in AC II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations -which also had an older Ezio following the steps of Altair, almost nothing-, and the spin off for Nintendo DS of AC II: Discovery. The truth is that he was missed in AC III. And following in the footsteps of other installments that have already been ported to Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft has taken the remasters of the Ezio trilogy that it released in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One six years later and put them on a cartridge.