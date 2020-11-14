Assassin’s Creed Syndicate runs on PS5

As revealed by Kotaku, it is possible to run Assassin’s Creed Syndicate from PS4 on PS5. The game, which was initially part of Ubisoft’s pre-list of games not backwards compatible with Sony’s new generation, presented a performance without major positive highlights on the console, but problems in the shadows

At the end of October, Ubisoft had released a list of games that were not supposed to be backwards compatible with the PlayStation 5, deleted shortly afterwards due to “inaccuracies”. Now, everything indicates that some of the games listed by the publisher could be played in the new generation, but with certain sacrifices, as was the case with Syndicate.

The problems in the PS5 version of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate were reported by several users on social networks, who showed a backwards compatible version of the game with a good graphic and performance performance, but with serious flaws in the shadow effects, which are “blinking” by the scene without any kind of pattern. Check out the videos below.

Interestingly, when starting the game on PlayStation 5, a message appears that already anticipates the problems that players will face, stating that “you can experience unexpected game behavior when playing this PS4 title on your PS5”.

So far, Ubisoft has not commented on possible corrections to the shadow glitch in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.



