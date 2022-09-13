Assassin’s Creed Red proves that Japan is a setting that still has something to give

Throughout the history of the games, many locations around the world and beyond have been explored, and this trend continues with Assassin’s Creed Red, which brings Ubisoft’s best franchise to Japan. Some places, such as New York, have become cliches in games, although developers with a fairly good imagination could always give gamers new reasons to visit familiar places. Japan is another of the most visited places, and it’s not hard to see why, as it has a diverse landscape and holds a special place in popular culture. Despite the countless games inspired by her, developers keep coming back, and there’s always something to tell.

Assassin’s Creed Red also explores Japan, and as the brief trailer shows, it will feature ninjas. The Assassin’s Creed series has always explored different historical periods well, and its look at feudal Japan is likely to be fascinating. The developers have only touched on the potential of Japan as an attractive place, and future games from different game franchises should continue to explore it.

Japan in video games

Since the early years of the gaming industry, Japan has been a major gaming center. Many important video game companies, including Nintendo, Atlus, Capcom and Konami, are based in Japan. Video games also often explore Japan as a setting, using its islands, pastoral countryside, and bustling cities. Most gamers probably know that the action of the early Pokemon titles takes place in regions inspired by various areas of Japan: Kanto is based on the Japanese region of Kanto, Joto is based on Kansai, and Hoenn is based on the Japanese island of Kyushu.

However, Pokemon is far from the only video game franchise inspired by Japan. The Yakuza series is known to take place in Japan, mainly in a fictional region known as Kamurocho, which is based on the real Kabukicho district in Tokyo, and the Persona series takes players to fictional Japanese high schools. The setting has even been explored with visual novels, including Steins;Gate, a dizzying title involving time travel and its many paradoxes.

Western game developers are also showing interest in Japan because of its diverse landscape and rich history. In 2020, Sucker Punch explored 13th century Japan with Ghost of Tsushima. Although the game has its share of blood and mutilation, it is mostly praised for the many picturesque places that make exploring Tsushima Island a pleasure. The game was also appreciated by the residents of Tsushima Island because of the minor details and historical accuracy present in the game, as a result of which Sucker Punch developers Nate Fox and Jason Connell were honored to be Tsushima ambassadors. Japan has also been explored in Flying Wild Hog’s Trek to Yomi, which is a side-scroller with a striking aesthetic. It seems that thanks to Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed, gamers are going to explore the setting again.

The Assassin’s Creed is Red

There have been rumors for a while that Assassin’s Creed is exploring Japan soon, and these rumors were partially fueled by leaks from Bloomberg reporter and industry insider Jason Schreier. Many of the details that Schreier revealed were confirmed during the Ubisoft Forward 2022 event, at which Assassin’s Creed Red was presented. The project, which is headed by Ubisoft Quebec, will be the next major part of the multi-year Assassin’s Creed franchise, and the short fragment shown shows a ninja sitting on a roof, which gives some idea of how he can implement the series. Mechanics of parkour and stealth.

It also became known that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is in development and will focus on Basim, the character featured in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This is another game that gamers have been expecting for a long time if they paid attention to Schreier, since he announced that a side game dedicated to Basim is in development. Gamers can count on Assassin’s Creed Hexe, which will be different from the typical Assassin’s Creed formula. Judging by the short but creepy trailer, this could be one of the darkest parts of the series.

Both Hexe and Red are part of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a platform that will host both past and future Assassin’s Creed games. So far, little is known about the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, and it is not yet known how it will be related to Assassin’s Creed Infinity, but the announcement was received mostly positively, as gamers are begging for the Assassin’s Creed game, which takes place in Japan. for a long time. Despite the fact that Japan has already been explored in large numbers, there is still a lot that this place has to offer, as shown by Assassin’s Creed Red. Her look at the feudal era of the country can distinguish it from many other video games set in Japan.