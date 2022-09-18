Assassin’s Creed Red has been teased since Assassin’s Creed 3

While Assassin’s Creed 3 may not be the most popular game in the franchise, it has shaped several subsequent games, including the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Red. The mechanics of AC3 sailing were vital for AC Rogue and AC Black Flag, while her knowledge and setting are related to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Avor’s journey to Vinland. If you look closely, then, of course, there is something else, but perhaps the most interesting connection right now is with AC Red.

As it became known during Ubisoft Forward, Assassin’s Creed Red is the next open—world role-playing game in the franchise, which takes place in Japan. That was basically all though, as it seems a couple of years later. However, this particular setup has caused as much excitement as the “back to basics” approach in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and the mysterious charm of Assassin’s Creed Hexe. Many are excited about the Japanese setting as long as it is requested, while others are concerned that Assassin’s Creed Red is a clone of Ghost of Tsushima/ visits this setting too late. Similar things have yet to be seen, but already in AC3 it is clear that Ubisoft was considering it, even if it ignored its own teasers for more than a decade.

Assassin’s Creed 3 proves that AC has always been going to Japan… at last

Assassin’s Creed 3 players encounter this shot at some point in the game, and at the time it was apparently hinting at a trilogy consisting of Egypt because of the Eye of Horus, Greece because of the Omega symbol, and Japan because of Torri. . However, after AC3, the franchise visited many places, such as France and London, but never Japan. However, after the release of AC Origins, many may have thought that this trilogy would come true. It seemed even more likely when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey came out, but instead of going to Japan after that, she went to Viking-era England.

Now the franchise is likely to visit at least one more place before Japan, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage setting in Baghdad, but it’s clear that this has always happened anyway. This may or may not be the only direct link between AC3 and AC Red, but it still exists. Additionally, in Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag, players could find an Abstergo email below, which also seemed to hint at several places, including the Ashikaga Shogunate in Japan. Some of these precise settings and time periods seem more like distractions, but Japan has clearly been the franchise’s goal for a long time… even if it took Ubisoft a while to achieve that.

Of course, now some say that this is not necessary because of the “Ghost of Tsushima”. Many have compared Ghost of Tsushima to the Assassin’s Creed Japan game since its launch, but this opinion, at best, narrows Japan down. There’s still a lot to explore, and a lot of ways that Ghost of Tsushima 2 and Assassin’s Creed Red can get out without stepping on each other’s heels. Stories, on the one hand, will be the main difference, since the events of AC Red are unlikely to take place in the same time period as GoT.

It should also be said that when Ghost of Tsushima was introduced, one of the developers commented that Sucker Punch was glad that Assassin’s Creed would not go to Japan. Perhaps both would have been too much at once, but Ubisoft’s “delay” in entering the Japanese market allowed Ghost of Tsushima to shine. And it’s only good for both franchises, so there’s nothing to worry about.

Assassin’s Creed Red is in development.