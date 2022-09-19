Assassin’s Creed Red Fan Video Presents Feudal Japan

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will take fans of Ubisoft’s stealth action/RPG franchise to Feudal Japan, and TeaserPlay’s new Unreal Engine 5 concept video presents what the open world of the game might look like. Fans of Assassin’s Creed have been asking for a game of the main series for years, which takes place in feudal Japan, and now Ubisoft has finally introduced it.

At the last Ubisoft Forward event, the company paid special attention to the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Fans were told about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, told about the Assassin’s Creed Infinity project and saw Assassin’s Creed Codename Red for the first time. Assassin’s Creed Red was shown with a short teaser, which showed the setting and depicted a ninja assassin sitting on a roof with a sword. This was enough to create a significant stir around the game, and it’s safe to say that fans of Assassin’s Creed are definitely looking forward to the continuation of the project.

Right now Ubisoft is busy promoting Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is scheduled to launch in 2023. With this in mind, it may be quite a while before fans of the franchise see Assassin’s Creed Red in action, and that’s why TeaserPlay’s YouTube channel has taken to the stage. to provide a concept video of what the game might look like. TeaserPlay is a channel that specializes in creating Unreal Engine 5 videos for hypothetical game projects, although in this case Assassin’s Creed Red does exist.

The video demonstrates what Assassin’s Creed would have been like in feudal Japan if it had been built using Unreal Engine 5, although it is unlikely that a real Assassin’s Creed Red would use this engine. Ubisoft will probably use its Ubisoft Anvil engine to create the game, as it did with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and is currently being used with the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage game.

This is not the first time TeaserPlay has made a video about Assassin’s Creed, which takes place in feudal Japan. A few months ago, TeaserPlay made a video about Assassin’s Creed Infinity (before it turned out that it was more of a hub than a real video game), presenting it in the setting of feudal Japan. This video caused quite a strong reaction, garnering more than 2 million views and thousands of positive comments, and many wanted Ubisoft to create an official Assassin’s Creed game set in Japan.

With Assassin’s Creed Red, fans of the franchise have finally fulfilled their wish. First they can focus on the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage next year, and then they can look forward to the new Assassin’s Creed Red games in action.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red is in development.