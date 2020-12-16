Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ubisoft and Limbitless

It is a prosthesis designed for both children and adults, which aims to convey the strength of the character. Kassandra is one of two playable characters in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, although the most recent installment in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has made her the canon protagonist.

Ubisoft and Limbitless Solutions have announced a collaboration agreement to design and build a bionic arm inspired by Kassandra’s. This organization specializes in creating prostheses for children and adults without arms. As for the design, it is based on what we can see in The Torment of Hades, one of the DLC of the video game.

“This is an incredible collaboration with Limbitless, so we are impressed and inspired by the level of detail and quality of the Kassandra-inspired bionic arms from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” said Arisa Lagunzad, senior director of business development at Ubisoft. Limbitless Solutions added: “It makes perfect sense to bring this strong, beloved and respected character from the Assassin’s Creed universe into the project. We are looking forward to welcoming you to our family.

Other similar projects

This is not the first time that Limbitless Solutions has worked with a video game company. Recently, Microsoft announced a collaboration from which a new prosthesis based on Cyberpunk 2077 has been born. In addition, Riot Games (League of Legends) and 343 Industries (Halo) have also done their bit in this regard.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey went on sale in 2018, just a year after the previous installment, Origins. It is the second title set in the ancient world, specifically in the Greece of the Peloponnesian War. Kassandra must travel throughout the Hellenic territory to eliminate a dark cult. However, your story will be woven into a family drama that you have to overcome if you want to move on.

New from Ubisoft Quebec, the studio responsible for the title, was released in early December. This is Immortals Fenyx Rising, available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



