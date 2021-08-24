Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Brings 60fps Support to Next Generation

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: To the delight of many fans, Ubisoft has announced a very special update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which will allow the game to run at 60 fps on next-gen consoles. The update arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this Tuesday (24), so you won’t even have to wait long to enjoy this new feature on your console of choice.

Considering that the title was released in 2018, this turns out to be a pleasant surprise, as not many people believed that an “older” game in the franchise would receive an update for the new devices from Sony and Microsoft. Of course, as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is still considered one of the best games in the series, we don’t even have to complain!

It’s just worth mentioning that the game didn’t have its own release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, so this update is for the last generation version that works on new consoles through backwards compatibility. Also according to Ubisoft, the patch is not too heavy, should be only 470 MB on PS5 and 370 MB on Xbox Series X/S.