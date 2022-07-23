Assassin’s Creed Needs More Crossovers of the Main characters

Over its 12 mainline entries, the Assassin’s Creed series has built up quite a roster of protagonists. Assassin’s Creed 2 introduced players to the charismatic Ezio, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag brought players on a pirate adventure with Edward Kenway, Assasssin’s Creed Syndicate introduced the Frye Twins, and Assassin’s Creed Origins saw the first assassins with Bayek and Aya. These characters have become mainstays of gaming history, and Ubisoft has continued to further add to the pool of assassins with every new entry in this long-running franchise. Soon, players will be introduced to even more when Assassin’s Creed Infinity and Rift are finally unveiled.

With all these protagonists running around history, one would think that maybe there would be more crossovers in Assassin’s Creed. Sadly, that is not the case and many of the assassins have never met the others. The different time periods do not help as many of the protagonists have died out by the time others roamed around, but through the power of the animus and supernatural elements that can usually be changed. There have only been a couple of cases of protagonists meeting, and they are too far and few between. A long-running series such as Assassin’s Creed should be filled with multiple crossovers, but Ubisoft has yet to deliver on that potential.

There Have Been Some Assassin Meet-Ups

The Assassin’s Creed games take place in many time periods, and that spreads the protagonists throughout history. This means that when characters like Eivor are roaming around in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, other characters like the Frye Twins have not been born yet and Kassandra from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey should have died. However, Ubisoft has found ways to break down this barrier and allow various characters to meet through memories or actual in-person meetings.

Assassin’s Creed Revelations was the first time that two protagonists crossed over. The game saw the conclusion of not only Ezio’s storyline that started in Assassin’s Creed 2, but it also saw the return of Altair from Assassin’s Creed. By the time Ezio begins his journey, Altair would have long since died. That was not a problem for Ubisoft however as it crafted a story following both of these assassins. Ezio uncovers the body of Altair, and the game’s story shows events that led to that moment. They do not speak to each other and Ezio only interacts with Altair’s body, but the game still brought together these two major protagonists.

Assassin’s Creed 3 introduced Connor Kenway to the franchise, and his grandfather was introduced a game later with Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag. Neither of these characters ever met, but Connor was able to meet another one of the Assassin’s Creed characters. Assassin’s Creed Liberation was a spin-off game that followed the series first female protagonist Aveline de Grandpre. Connor and Aveline would meet in Liberation, and they would assist each other during the game’s story.

Another major Assassin’s Creed crossover came with a free event for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Valhalla that released in 2021. The event saw Eivor and Kassandra meet face-to-face in a brand-new chapter of the story. Kassandra should be dead by the time of Valhalla, but thanks to some science-fiction and supernatural elements that is not the case. The two of them fight each other before helping each other track down a Hidden Artifact. This is really the only time that two mainline protagonists have met face-to-face like this, and it will hopefully not be the last.

There have also been a couple smaller crossovers throughout the series that have given players small Easter Eggs and fun moments to remember. The Frye Twins have to infiltrate Edward Kenway’s mansion in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Shay Cormac killed Arno’s father in Assassin’s Creed Rogue and Unity, and Shay also meets Adewale and Haytham during his journey. These are not groundbreaking crossover events, but they do further build out certain characters and let players hang out with some fan favorites again.

Many of the Assassins Would Be Great in Crossovers

There have only been a few major crossovers between these iconic characters, and there needs to be a lot more. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla introduced the concept of Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, and it needs to be expanded upon. There is a huge roster of characters that could all meet up due to various science fiction shenanigans. These crossovers may be simple fan service stories, but it is something that the franchise should really consider doing as the roster continues to grow even more.

There could be a story that sees Connor Kenway meet Shay Cormac as the two of them were adventuring around the same time. Bayek could somehow meet Altair and see how the Hidden Ones evolve throughout the years. The Frye Twins could hang out with Arno and save a city together, or discover an artifact together. Thanks to Kassandra’s perceived immortality at the end of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, she could essentially meet all the different assassins from the series. The series could even see Ezio make his grand return in another dual-assassin story like Assassin’s Creed Revelations.

Right now, Ubisoft is apparently working on a large-scale live-service Assassin’s Creed title called Assassin’s Creed Infinity. It is said to represent multiple different time periods and stories, and fans are worried about what this new game will look like. However, if the game does bring together multiple time periods then it could be the game to give fans all of these different crossovers. If the game is going to be filled with all sorts of times, then it will also be filled with all sorts of different characters that may be able to run into each other.

The future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise is unknown as Ubisoft has not shed light on what it is working on. There are allegedly multiple games in development, but there has been no official word on just what these titles will look like. Whatever the future of Assassin’s Creed holds, it should include even more protagonist crossover events to put a smile on the faces of the players.