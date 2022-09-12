Assassin’s Creed Mirage sells for 35 pounds from a major British retailer

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available for pre-order in the UK at a price of £44.99 for the standard edition in the Ubisoft Store, £49.99 for the Deluxe edition and £129.99 for the collector’s edition. But pre-orders are also now available at the British retailer GAME, which at the time of writing the cost of the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition was only 34.99 pounds.

This is either a temporary mistake or just a great deal. In any case, GAME will not charge you until the game is released (payment upon shipment), so you have nothing to lose by placing a pre-order. But, if this is a bug, GAME will most likely fix the price very soon, so I would check it as soon as possible if you want to take advantage.

Pre-order Assassin’s Creed Mirage for just £34.99 right Now

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5)

The delivery cost is 5 pounds / Collect 5 pounds and get a voucher for 5 pounds, which can be spent in the GAME.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS4)

30% discount on £49.99

One catch with the GAME is that you will have to pay for shipping when launching AC Mirage (currently the release date is being clarified), and the shipping cost is 5 pounds. So, what you’re actually looking for is £39.99 for the Deluxe Edition, which is still £10 off the list price directly from Ubisoft.

But, if you’re feeling more savvy about things, you can also pick up the game at a local store when it comes out. It also costs £5 (don’t ask why), but GAME “reimburses” you for expenses by providing a £5 voucher that you can spend in the store. It would seem that this is not as good as free shipping (or free click-and-collect shipping), but it’s better than nothing, and it’s worth knowing about before pre-ordering.

I know what your next thought will be — why will the new Assassin’s Creed cost only 35-50 pounds? This is not a big Assassin’s Creed role-playing game, and therefore it will have a tighter narrative and less general gameplay.

It’s just a guess, but that’s probably why the game won’t be listed at the new premium prices for AAA games in the UK, 65-70 pounds. Instead, since it’s a smaller game compared to the previously giant Creed games, you’re counting on a maximum of £50 per game.

The pre—order of Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Deluxe Edition costs only 34.99 pounds per GAME.

Pre—orders of Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition – What is included?

If you decide to pre-order the Mirage Deluxe Edition, there aren’t many extras, but when it’s listed at the same price as the standard version, you can go for it.

Ubisoft’s website says that the Deluxe package “will reveal a Prince of Persia-style costume, eagle and steed skins, weapons and more.” While GAME also informs that you will also receive a bonus “digital artbook and digital soundtrack”. All pre-orders will also include a bonus quest: The Forty Thieves.

When will Assassin’s Creed Mirage be released?

Right now we don’t have a date when Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC. Ubisoft has simply stated that the game will be released at some stage in 2023. Thus, the date of December 31, 2023 is just a placeholder in the GAME list.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage — Official Screenshots

