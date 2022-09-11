Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How Ezio’s trilogy, Unity and AC role-playing games form a New game

As part of the disclosure of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in Ubisoft Forward, the company states that “a small part of every Assassin’s Creed game is in Mirage,” and Game Rant spoke with creative director Stefan Boudon to get more information about it.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns the franchise to its origins, presenting an adventure game dedicated to the story of Basim, who became a master assassin. Players will be able to explore Baghdad and the citadel Hidden in Alamut, with the main gameplay focused on stealth, parkour and murder. Assassin’s Creed Mirage is an homage to classic games, especially AC1, but it also feels the influence of open—world role-playing games.

Boudon referred to the setting of AC Mirage after the fortress cities of AC1, and was also supposed to honor the future of Hidden/Assassins with Altair a few centuries after Mirage. But it’s not just AC1. Boudon says fans can expect the most influential games, generally speaking, to be Assassin’s Creed 1 and the entire Ezio trilogy. Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Unity’s penultimate main adventure game also provided Mirage with “some ingredients and tools.” AC Unity was created with parkour in mind, but Mirage decided to modernize these functions and provide them with the highest possible quality. Boudon also added that Unity crowds were another source of inspiration.:

“In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you’ll see a big crowd. It’s been a while since you’ve seen such a crowd.”

In addition, most of the combat mechanics of Assassin’s Creed Mirage are borrowed from Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla, although to what extent and how it still fits into the genre of action adventure remains to be seen.

However, the most interesting point of their influence comes from knowledge. The action of Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place between Origins and Valhalla, but still incredibly close to the time period of AC1. The Mirage takes place during the heyday of the Hidden Ones, on the threshold of becoming a Brotherhood (although not quite yet), and this means that the Mirage must recognize both this past and this future.

“We have to tell a little more about Bayek and his legacy in our game, but obviously we are also very close to Assassin’s Creed 1 with Altair. Even if we are not in the holy land, we are also making some connections with this future . . .”

The Ubisoft Bordeaux team leading Assassin’s Creed Mirage has played many classic games to prepare for this game, but fans shouldn’t expect a simple return to the 2007 game. No, in every sense, Bordeaux sought to take what made classic adventure games great and modernize them in such a way that they meet the requirements of 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in 2023 for Luna, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.