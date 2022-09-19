Assassin’s Creed Mirage Can Fill the Void of the Assassin’s Creed Remake

While fan requests for Ubisoft to remake the original Assassin’s Creed may be ignored, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage may be the next best thing. With confirmation that the game will move away from the RPG elements of its latest counterparts in favor of a stronger narrative focus, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is presented as a return to the earliest roots of the series. Among several new announced projects, Assassin’s Creed Mirage seems to serve as a replacement for a story-driven experience independent of player choice, with a different gameplay for those who crave a remake.

However, this is not the perfect compromise that fans expected to see, as Assassin’s Creed Mirage will focus on Basim, the mysterious and dangerous individual players that they met in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Thus, Mirage is a prequel and the primary source of Basim, and although it may resemble the original style of Assassin’s Creed, it may not quench the thirst of the first game. Given Basim’s well-known connection to the current narrative built with the help of recent games, fans who were hoping for a remake and see Mirage as a replacement may still be tempted. But given that Ubisoft is apparently not interested in developing future remakes, Mirage may have to do it.

Possible remake of Assassin’s Creed

Since the original Assassin’s Creed is fifteen years old, fans were hoping that Ubisoft would finally confirm that a remake of Assassin’s Creed is in development. Due to the explosive popularity of the series after its first game, including the leaps it made in terms of gameplay and design, it seemed inevitable that eventually the very first game would get a new shade of paint and refresh for a new audience and nostalgic players. When rumors finally surfaced that Ubisoft might be working on a remake, fans were looking forward to confirming these rumors.

However, there was no confirmation, and instead, among the many other Assassin’s Creed games announced at Ubisoft Forward this year was Mirage. It’s possible that some of the earliest rumors and theories actually identified Mirage as a remake of Assassin’s Creed due to their striking similarities to Middle Eastern locations and historical settings. Despite the hype that Ubisoft might have wanted to see in the game, fans were disappointed with their own expectations. Perhaps that’s why Ubisoft denied the rumors about the remake and explained that it is not going to develop such games in the foreseeable future.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage as a replacement for the remake

Thus, fans were left without a possible remake, and only Assassin’s Creed Mirage may help them wait until the rumors appear again. At first glance, most of Mirage seems to mirror the original Assassin’s Creed after Mirage’s story and gameplay details have been confirmed. With more emphasis on Basim’s development from street thief to master assassin, comparable to more classic games in which newcomers turned into veterans by the end of the game, Mirage can follow a plot similar to the history of the earliest games.

However, no matter how traditional Mirage aspires to be, it will still be influenced by recent games such as Unity or the Ezio trilogy. It has been confirmed that plot threads such as Basim’s visions preceding his awakening as Isu Loki will be featured in Mirage, meaning that the game will still maintain its fantasy-based elements, which recent games have relied on more than the earliest in the series. Thus, for fans hoping to satisfy their need for a remake closer to the original Assassin’s Creed, a compromise may be needed in Mirage, as it looks like it will be the closest to a remake that Ubisoft will currently get.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is currently in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.