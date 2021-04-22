Assassin’s Creed may have game starring Shao Jun

Assassin’s Creed: Anyone who played Assassin’s Creed Chronicles should certainly remember that the story was focused on three different assassins. One of them was Shao Jun, the representative of the Chinese portion of the game who ended up attracting the public’s attention and may star in a solo title in the future.

Speaking to the Eurogamer website, Aymar Azaizia, one of the series’ multimedia directors, commented that the character ended up being present in several other media related to the franchise in recent years, and that this does not mean (not at all) her exclusion as protagonist.

“In the franchise, having a book or something related to a character [in other media] does not mean, in any way, that he is not going to star in a game or a TV show. This is Assassin’s Creed, so anything is allowed. And it’s not like we have a chance like “we have the opportunity to tell the story of a Chinese partner in a book, so we’ll never have a game set in China”. It doesn’t work like that, we work as a team and if we find a project that works on several platforms, we will take it forward ”, commented the director.

So, would you like to see a game from the series set in China and starring Shao Jun? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.