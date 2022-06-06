Assassin’s Creed looks Incredible on Unreal Engine 5

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has undergone many changes since the first game in the series was released back in 2007. Comparing the old Assassin’s Creed games with what the franchise has become shows a picture of two different batches of games, with older parts. they act more like action movie titles. Starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins, the series instead allows players to roam vast open worlds in games that are more suited to the action RPG genre.

While some fans want the Assassin’s Creed games to return somewhat to their roots, the new franchise games are well received by a wide and critical audience. Whatever the future of Assassin’s Creed, the franchise will certainly produce a lot of content for fans. There is what is likely to be a new main entry in Assassin’s Creed Rift, which will be followed by several ambitious projects in the form of a virtual reality title Assassin’s Creed Nexus and a game with a live service called Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

One of the Assassin’s Creed players made a fan trailer for Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Although many fans are not sure what Assassin’s Creed Infinity is in general, it is known that the game is in development and will have live service elements that are designed to change the franchise again. The game is said to include multiple time periods and historical locations, which prompted YouTuber TeaserPlay to create a demo of Assassin’s Creed Infinity on Unreal Engine 5, set in Kamakura-era Japan.

Japan has been a place that Assassin’s Creed fans have been asking for for some time. Assassin’s Creed and Japan already have a lot of knowledge, but fans have never been able to play in the setting before. In Epic’s Unreal Engine 5, TeaserPlay fans want the Japanese title Assassin’s Creed even more, showing impressive demo visuals around the Japanese city, including shots of temples, samurai armor and Oni masks. At the end of the demo, TeaserPlay shows an installation snapshot of its version of the Assassin’s Creed Infinity map, leaving many hoping that something like this demo will appear in the Assassin’s Creed game soon enough.

If Assassin’s Creed Infinity is as big as rumor has it, and Ubisoft claims it is, then the Japanese setting is likely to be one of many included in the game. Hopefully, this won’t lead to a rush in some areas, but as a live service game, the game will probably have opportunities to expand to several historical sites and periods. There is even talk that the classic Assassin’s Creed games will be remade in Infinity. However, so far most of the news about the upcoming game exists only in the form of rumors and speculation.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is in development.